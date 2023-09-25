Left Menu

Congress wants women's reservation bill to be implemented immediately: Alka Lamba

We want the bill to be implemented immediately, Lamba said.She said none of the 25 MPs elected from Rajasthan did not demand the bills immediate implementation.Lamba alleged that the BJP government at the Centre is against Other Backward Classes OBCs.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-09-2023 16:55 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 16:55 IST
Congress wants women's reservation bill to be implemented immediately: Alka Lamba
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Alka Lamba on Monday demanded immediate implementation of the women's reservation bill by removing the condition that it would come into effect after the population census and the delimitation of parliamentary and assembly constituencies.

Addressing a press conference here, she said a delegation of women had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2017 to press for reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies, but nothing much happened even after so many years as the Centre put the conditions of census and delimitation in the bill passed by Parliament last week.

''It is our demand that the women's reservation bill that has been passed recently should be implemented from the 2024 elections. Whatever hurdles have been put by the BJP government that first census will happen then delimitation will be done and then reservation be given, we want these conditions to be removed. We want the bill to be implemented immediately,'' Lamba said.

She said none of the 25 MPs elected from Rajasthan did not demand the bill's immediate implementation.

Lamba alleged that the BJP government at the Centre is against Other Backward Classes (OBCs). The women's reservation should be given based on population ratio, but the Centre wants to deprive OBCs, Dalits and tribals of their rights, she alleged.

''We want the census to be done but connecting census with women's reservation is injustice,'' she said.

She said that BJP wants to take credit of the women's reservation bill, which is a complete ''jumla''.

''Who is stopping it from implementing the bill from 2024? It is RSS which is stopping, its ideology and thinking is stopping the bill,'' Lamba alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023