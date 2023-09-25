Left Menu

Dengue in WB : Opposition blames govt, TMC hits back

The state government is trying to hide the dengue death toll in the state, he said.Reacting to the allegations, the TMC asked the opposition parties to refrain from politicising the issue.The state government is doing everything possible to address the problem and the situation is under control.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-09-2023 22:08 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 22:08 IST
Dengue in WB : Opposition blames govt, TMC hits back
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition parties in West Bengal Monday slammed the TMC government in the state for its alleged failure in preventing the raging dengue menace in the state and claimed it is trying to ''hide'' the death toll due to it.

The charge drew a sharp retort from TMC which urged the opposition to refrain from politicising the issue.

Amid the rising cases of the vector-borne disease, the government on Monday directed the district authorities to immediately clean all dengue hotspots based on entomological alerts, officials said.

It also asked the central government offices in West Bengal to ensure cleanliness and adequate preventive measures at under-construction projects, including those by the Kolkata Metro Railways.

"The state is facing the dengue menace and the TMC government is busy telling people about the chief minister's recent visit to Spain. I am not a specialist but a common person I can easily make out how laggard the state government has been in dealing with the situation," state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

Senior BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya said the TMC government is trying to ''hide'' the death toll.

"The dengue problem is nothing new in Bengal. But the TMC government has the most lackadaisical approach to dealing with it. Every year whenever the menace breaks out, the state government goes into denial mode and dubs it an unknown fever. The state government is trying to hide the dengue death toll in the state," he said.

Reacting to the allegations, the TMC asked the opposition parties to refrain from politicising the issue.

"The state government is doing everything possible to address the problem and the situation is under control. The opposition BJP and other parties are trying to fish in troubled waters," TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said. Though over 30 deaths have been reported from across the state, the health department has confirmed only three so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

 India
2
Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

 Global
3
78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainable partnerships 

78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainabl...

 United States
4
Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian merchants

Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023