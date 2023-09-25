Atishi writes to higher education directorate for release of grant of 12 Delhi govt-funded DU colleges

Aam Aadmi Party leader and minister Atishi wrote to the Directorate of Higher Education (DHE) regarding the immediate release of the third quarterly grant of 12 DU colleges which are fully funded by the Delhi Government "This is regarding the immediate release of the third quarterly grant of 12 colleges which are fully funded by the Delhi Government. Despite the increased budgetary allocation by the Delhi Government, there are ongoing issues in processing essential payments including salaries, pensions, arrears, medical bills etc," Atishi said in a letter.

"These issues are primarily attributed to the delay in fund disbursement by the Directorate of Higher Education (DHE)," she added. "I would also like to emphasize here that this matter is currently being heard by the Delhi High Court vide WP (C) 6666/2020 wherein a notice was issued to the Finance Department to expedite the disbursement of funds," she stated.

She further said that this delay in fund disbursal creates substantial obstacles in fulfilling vital financial obligations of the colleges, particularly the disbursement of salaries, which have been pending for months. It is causing undue hardship to the staff and facilities of these colleges. Therefore, the DHE is directed to propose a mechanism under which the salaries, arrears, pension, medical bills and other dues of the staff and facilities of these colleges can be paid in time.

