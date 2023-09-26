Left Menu

Two Dhangar leaders end fast for inclusion in ST category after three weeks

Dhangar leaders Suresh Bandgar and Annasaheb Rupnavar on Tuesday called off their hunger strike for the inclusion of the community in the Scheduled Tribes ST after 21 days.Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan met them at the protest site at Chondi village in Jamkhed tehsil of Ahmednagar district, a BJP leader said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-09-2023 21:31 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 21:31 IST
Two Dhangar leaders end fast for inclusion in ST category after three weeks
  • Country:
  • India

Dhangar leaders Suresh Bandgar and Annasaheb Rupnavar on Tuesday called off their hunger strike for the inclusion of the community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) after 21 days.

Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan met them at the protest site at Chondi village in Jamkhed tehsil of Ahmednagar district, a BJP leader said. The Dhangar (shepherd) community is currently categorized as a Nomadic Tribe.

''Mahajan held talks with them. He then called Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Shinde also spoke to Bandgar and Rupnavar, and assured them all the support for their cause,'' the BJP leader added. Subsequently, the two leaders ended their fast, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
2
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
3
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global
4
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023