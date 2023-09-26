"Clean, clear and stable governance is mandatory for nation’s development journey": PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that clean, clear and stable governance is necessary for the country's developmental journey. He underscored that the positive progress occurring in the nation is closely linked to political stability. "Clean, clear and stable governance is mandatory for continuing a nation's development journey", PM Modi emphasized.

PM Modi credited the positive developments taking place in the country to political stability, policy clarity and democratic values. In the last 9 years, the Prime Minister emphasized that the government has made honest efforts to curb corruption and gave the example of the implementation of technology-based systems to control the middlemen and stop the leakages in the system.

"Today, the honest are being rewarded while the dishonest are being taken to task", PM Modi emphasized. He underlined that if the youth of India are determined, then nothing can stop India from becoming a developed and Atmanirbhar nation by 2047.

He emphasized that the entire world is looking towards India with hope as they now recognize the potential of India and its youth. He said that the progress of India and its youth is extremely important for the progress of the world.

Noting that it is the spirit of the youth that enables the Prime Minister to make commitments on behalf of the nation, he said that the youth of India is the inspiration behind him when he puts forward India's view on the world stage. "My strength lies in the youth of India", the Prime Minister exclaimed and assured everyone of tirelessly working for the better future of India's youth. Impressed by the contributions of the youth in making the Swachh Bharat campaign a grand success, the Prime Minister appealed to them to take part in an extensive cleanliness campaign to be held across the nation on the 1st of October, 2023, a day before the Gandhi Jayant.

His second request was about promoting digital transactions. He asked them to teach at least 7 people to operate UPI within a week. PM Modi's third request was about Vocal for Local. He asked them to purchase 'Made in India' gifts during the festivals and appealed to make use of things that were indigenous in their origin.

He asked them to do an exercise of making a list of things of everyday use and check how many of them are foreign-made. He said that many foreign-made objects unknown to us have encroached on our lives and getting rid of them is important for saving the country. Reiterating the importance of the next 25 years of Amrit Kaal, the Prime Minister underlined the criticality of the period for both the nation and the youth.

Dwelling on the convergence of the contributing factors, the Prime Minister said that India is among the fastest growing economies as the nation became 5th largest economy from 10th place in a very short time. The global trust in India is strong and there is record foreign investment in the country. The export, manufacturing and service sector is scaling new heights. In just 5 years, 13.5 crore people have come out of poverty transitioning into India's neo-middle class.

"Strides in physical, social and digital infrastructure are ensuring new speed in the development. Physical infrastructure is seeing an investment of 10 lakh crore", he added. Talking about the new opportunities for the youth, the Prime Minister informed that about 5 crore registrations have taken place on EPFO payroll. Out of these, 3.5 crores have come into the ambit of EPFO for the first time, meaning this is their first formal block.

He also talked about the phenomenal growth of startups in the country after 2014 from less than 100 to more than 1 lakh today. "India is the second biggest mobile handset manufacturer in India. Defence exports increased by 23 times as compared to 2014. Mudra Yojana is making the youth a job-creator", he said.

He informed that 8 crore first-time entrepreneurs were created in the scheme and 5 lakh Common Service Centers were opened in India in the last 9 years. Noting that India's college and university campuses can become crucial centres for 'Vocal for Local', the Prime Minister urged the students to make Khadi a fashion statement of the campus.

He suggested conducting Khadi fashion shows and promoting the work of Vishwakarmas at college cultural fests. Noting that the three appeals made by the Prime Minister are for the betterment of the youth of today as well the future generations, he expressed confidence that the youth will leave Bharat Mandapam today with this resolve.

The Prime Minister said that unlike the stalwarts of the freedom struggle we did not get an opportunity to die for the country but we have all the opportunity to live for the nation. He said the youth of the decades a century ago had decided on the grand goal of Independence and that nation-wide energy freed the nation from colonial powers.

"Friends, come walk with me, I invite you. 25 years are in front of us, what happened 100 years ago, they moved for Swaraj, we can move for Samriddhi (prosperity)", the Prime Minister exhorted the youth. "Aatmnirbhar Bharat opens new doors of prosperity and takes self-belief to new heights", he added.

He reiterated his guarantee of taking India into the top three economies, "That is why I need your support and cooperation for Maa Bharati and for 140 crore Indians", he concluded. (ANI)

