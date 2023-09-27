Aam Aadmi Party announces office bearers for Goa

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday announced the office bearers for the state of Goa. According to the notification released by the party, Valmiki Naik has been appointed as the Working President for North Goa and Gerson Gomes has been the Working President of South Goa.

AAP has also appointed five vice presidents for the state unit under the main wing. "Pratima Coutinho, Sandesh Teleikar Desai, Siddesh Bhagat, Sunil Signapurkar, Roque Mascarenhas are appointed as state vice presidents under main wing," official notification read.

Surel Tilve has been appointed as the party's General Secretary in Goa and Siddesh Bhagat will also be the party's Chief Spokesperson in the state. According to the party's notification, Hanzel Fernandes will lead the Minority wing of AAP in Goa and Rohan Naik will lead the youth wing. Upendra Gaonkar has been appointed as the OBC chairperson for the party in the state.

"Also Sushma Janu Gaude has been appointed as the Women State President for North Goa and Patricia Fernandes as State President for South Goa," the notification read. A list of 27 members has been released by the party. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)