Left Menu

Aam Aadmi Party announces office bearers for Goa

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday announced the office bearers for the state of Goa.

ANI | Updated: 27-09-2023 07:07 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 07:07 IST
Aam Aadmi Party announces office bearers for Goa
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday announced the office bearers for the state of Goa. According to the notification released by the party, Valmiki Naik has been appointed as the Working President for North Goa and Gerson Gomes has been the Working President of South Goa.

AAP has also appointed five vice presidents for the state unit under the main wing. "Pratima Coutinho, Sandesh Teleikar Desai, Siddesh Bhagat, Sunil Signapurkar, Roque Mascarenhas are appointed as state vice presidents under main wing," official notification read.

Surel Tilve has been appointed as the party's General Secretary in Goa and Siddesh Bhagat will also be the party's Chief Spokesperson in the state. According to the party's notification, Hanzel Fernandes will lead the Minority wing of AAP in Goa and Rohan Naik will lead the youth wing. Upendra Gaonkar has been appointed as the OBC chairperson for the party in the state.

"Also Sushma Janu Gaude has been appointed as the Women State President for North Goa and  Patricia Fernandes as State President for South Goa," the notification read. A list of 27 members has been released by the party. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
2
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
3
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023