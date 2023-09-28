Biden raises money at Tom Steyer home in San Francisco

President Joe Biden raised money for his re-election campaign on Wednesday at the San Francisco home of billionaire climate activist Tom Steyer as part of an end-of-the-quarter push to bolster his 2024 chances.

In his remarks, Biden warned about the dangers of climate change, among other topics. Biden later was to attend a second fundraising event in San Francisco hosted by a co-founder of Facebook, Andrew McCollum. McCollum is now chief executive officer of streaming service Philo. He spoke at a fundraiser in Atherton, California, on Tuesday hosted by hosted by Liz Simons and Mark Heising.

On Thursday in Phoenix, Biden will speak at a final fund-raising event before ending his Western swing and returning to Washington. Biden has relied on Steyer in the recent past. A month ago Biden spent a week of vacation at a vacation home owned by Steyer on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe. The White House said he paid a market rate to rent the home.

Biden's campaign said on July 14 that he had raised $72 million during the first quarter since his campaign formally launched in April.

