"Proud that I will sit in Parliament as MLA today": MoS Prahlad Patel

Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti, Prahlad Patel, who secured victory in the recently declared Madhya Pradesh assembly elections on Monday said that he is proud to sit in Parliament as an MLA. "I am proud that I will sit in Parliament as an MLA today. I will speak about the Jaljeevan Mission in Rajya Sabha. If there are any questions, then I will get a chance to go to both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha..." Patel told ANI ahead of the start of the Winter Session today.

Results for Assembly elections in four states were declared yesterday with the BJP winning three (Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan) and Congress ousting the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana. Patel registered victory in the Narsinghpur Assembly of Madhya Pradesh, defeating Congress candidate Lakhan Singh Patel by a margin of 110,226 votes.

Elections to the 230-seat Madhya Pradesh Assembly were a fight between the BJP and the Congress, which was toppled from power in 2020 with help from Jyotiraditya Scindia, who defected to the BJP from the Congress. Patel started out as a youth activist and became the district president of the BJYM in 1982. He became the general secretary of the organisation in 1986. He was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 1989 from Balaghat and won the seat again in 1996 and 1999.

In 2003, Patel emerged as a confidant of Uma Bharti after she uprooted the decade-old Digvijaya Singh-led Congress government. Soon, Patel moved to Delhi, heading the Coal Ministry in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. When Uma Bharti mounted a rebellion against Chouhan after he was picked for the CM post in 2005, Patel walked out with her as she formed the Bharatiya Janshakti Party. But in 2009, he returned to the BJP, and in 2014, he won his fourth term as MP from Damoh. He retained the seat in 2019, with a margin of 3 lakh votes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)