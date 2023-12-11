Himachal CM announces Rs 1,500 per month for women in Lahaul-Spiti from Jan 2024

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday announced to give Rs 1,500 every month to all the women above 18 years of age in Lahaul-Spiti district from January 2024. The Chief Minister was addressing a public meeting during "Vyavastha Parivartan ka Ek Saal", a state-level function organized on the completion of one year's tenure of the present state government at Dharamshala in district Kangra, and said that the promise made to all the women of the state would also be met in a phased manner.

CM Sukhu also announced that the women who currently get Rs 1,100 as pension will also be provided Rs 1500 and the state government will bear the expenses for higher education of children of widows from the next fiscal. He also announced the increase in the purchase price of milk by Rs 6 and stated that the government will start the cow dung purchase scheme in January 2024. He said that this decision will prove to be a milestone in the direction of prosperity for the farmers.

"The state government was earnestly working for the welfare of the common man, where women, youth, all sections of the society, including farmers and employees, were getting due respect," he said. Congratulating the people of the state on completion of one year of the state government he said that many historic decisions have been taken for the bright future of the youth.

The recruitment process of Junior Office Assistant (IT) remained stalled during the tenure of the previous BJP government, but it was the result of concerted efforts of the present government that the decision was made in favour of the youth of the state, he said and added that the results of postcodes 817 and 939 would be declared soon. "The government would provide 20 thousand employment opportunities in the government sector very soon, including Van Mitra, Patwari, Multi Task Worker, education, Police and other departments", he said.

"This number was more than what was given in the entire tenure of the previous BJP government. The present state government was focused towards changing the system and has taken many decisions in this regard", he added. The Chief Minister said that in one year, their government has laid the strong foundation for making Himachal self-reliant and by the year 2027, Himachal will become an ideal example of a self-reliant state.

"Our dedicated and continuous efforts would ensure that Himachal becomes one of the most prosperous states of India by the year 2032," CM Sukhu said and added that the government's revenue has increased by Rs 500 crore from the auction of liquor vends. "I am a dedicated party worker and no member of my family was in politics, but the Congress Party, considering the penance of forty years, put its trust in me and handed over the responsibility to serve the people of the state" he said.

The Chief Minister said that three guarantees have been fulfilled in the first year of the government. Without considering any political gain, in the very first cabinet meeting, the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) was implemented so that the life after retirement of the employees could be secured. "Along with this, the e-taxi scheme has been started under the first phase of the Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Start-up Scheme of Rs 680 crore. Under the scheme, the state government was providing a 50 per cent subsidy to the youth for the purchase of e-taxi and they will also be ensured fixed income," he added.

CM Sukhu further stated that English medium will be introduced in all government institutions from the next session adding that in the next fiscal the government will bring schemes related to the common man, farmers and youth. Hitting out at the previous government, the Chief Minister said that during the tenure of the previous BJP government, question papers leak in the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) was a common phenomenon. To end corruption and in the interest of the youth, the government has decided to dissolve the SSC.

"The previous BJP government took a huge loan of Rs 14,000 crore in its last year to win the elections. The consequences of huge debt were passed on to the present government. Apart from dealing with the situation, the government also decided to inform the people about the poor economic condition of the state. For this, a committee was formed under the leadership of the Deputy Chief Minister and a white paper was brought on the state's finances," he added. During the program, the Chief Minister distributed benefits amounting to Rs 13.58 crore as the first instalment for 581 affected families of the Kangra district affected by the disaster. On behalf of Damtal Temple Trust, a cheque of Rs 1 crore was given to the Chief Minister as Disaster Relief Fund-2023. (ANI)

