Bhajan Lal Sharma sworn in as Rajasthan CM, Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa as deputy CMs

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-12-2023 13:19 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 13:18 IST
BJP leader Bhajan Lal Sharma was on Friday sworn in as the chief minister of Rajasthan at a ceremony held in front of the Albert Hall here.
Along with him, Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa were also sworn in as the deputy chief ministers.
Governor Kalraj Mishra administered the oath in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several other Union ministers, chief ministers of various states and other leaders.
