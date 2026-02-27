Political Standoff Erupts in Shimla: A Clash Over Mayoral Tenure

Pandemonium erupted at the Shimla Municipal Corporation's general meeting on Friday when Mayor Surinder Chauhan suspended nine BJP councillors, accusing them of obstructing the session.

The disruption was fueled by a dispute over the mayor's term extension, which the BJP councillors contested with slogan-shouting and demands for a female mayor.

Both parties exchanged accusations, with Congress blaming the BJP for deliberately stalling the session and the BJP challenging the legitimacy of Chauhan's tenure post-expiration of the ordinance allegedly extending his term.