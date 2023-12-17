"India will surely become 'Viksit' by 2047...": PM Modi at Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra event in Varanasi

A day after flagging off the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in five states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that if the 140 crore countrymen take a resolve to make the nation developed then by 2047 India will surely become 'Viksit'. "If the 140 crore countrymen take a resolve to make the nation developed, then India will surely become 'Viksit' by 2047," PM Modi said addressing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, in Varanasi on Sunday.

He also spoke about the need for people to encourage a "spirit" for development, similar to the "freedom fever" that was prevalent during the Independence struggle. "In our country, many government schemes have been made, based on the experience of all of them, I felt that the most important thing for the country to pay attention to is that the schemes of the government should reach people at the right time without any problems. If there is a Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, then the houses should be built with the help of the government," PM Modi said.

"There is no need to run after the government. The government should work from the front and since you have given me this work, about four crore families have got permanent houses," he added. He emphasized that individuals involved in government, politics, and social work are dedicating their time to ensure the success of the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra. As the Member of Parliament from Varanasi, he acknowledged his responsibility to contribute time to the program, stating, "All the people of the country associated with the government, politics and social work are giving their time to make this Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra a success. So as the MP of Varanasi, I also had a responsibility that I should also give time to this program."

The Prime Minister expressed optimism, asserting that if the 140 crore citizens of the country collectively commit to advancing the nation, India will undoubtedly achieve development by the year 2047. Earlier today, PM Modi received a special welcome during his roadshow in Varanasi. On his 2-day visit to Varanasi, PM Modi will launch and inaugurate 37 projects worth more than Rs 19,000 crore for Varanasi and Purvanchal.

He will also launch Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2.0 from Namo Ghat and flag off the new train from Kanyakumari to Varanasi. The Kashi Tamil Sangamam, which will be held from December 17-31, will witness the participation of 1,400 dignitaries from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

In addition to the cultural exchange, an exhibition showcasing the rich tapestry of art, music, handlooms, handicrafts, cuisine, and other distinctive products from both Tamil Nadu and Kashi was also on the agenda. (ANI)

