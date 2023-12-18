FACTBOX-Key dates on Trump's overlapping legal and political calendars

Former U.S. President Donald Trump faces a tangled calendar in the year ahead as he seeks the 2024 Republican nomination in the U.S. election while defending himself in four criminal and at least three civil trials, some related to his attempts to overturn his 2020 loss.

Here are key dates in Trump's legal and political schedule: JAN. 11, 2024 Lawyers make their closing arguments in a months-long civil fraud trial in Manhattan that threatens Trump's business empire.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking to impose a penalty of at least $250 million and to ban Trump and his sons Donald Jr. and Eric from running businesses in the state. A judge has already ruled that they inflated property values to get better terms from lenders and insurers. The judge has said he hopes to rule on damages by the end of January. Trump's lawyers have already said they will appeal.

JAN. 15, 2024 The state-by-state Republican nominating contest begins with caucuses in Iowa. JAN. 16, 2024 Start of a federal civil trial in Manhattan, in which an anonymous jury will decide how much Trump will have to pay for defaming writer E. Jean Carroll. The judge has already found Trump liable for defaming her by denying that he raped the former magazine columnist. Carroll is seeking $10 million in damages. Trump is seeking to get the case dismissed.

Carroll has already won $5 million from Trump for defamation and sexual assault in a separate civil case. Trump is appealing that verdict. JAN. 23, 2024 The first state primary election takes place in New Hampshire.

JAN. 29, 2024 A federal civil trial starts in Manhattan, in which three people accuse Trump and his company of fraudulently promoting a multilevel marketing scheme before he was president.

FEB. 8, 2024 Nevada Republican presidential caucuses.

FEB. 24, 2024 South Carolina Republican presidential primary.

MARCH 4, 2024 Scheduled start of a federal criminal trial in Washington that charges Trump with illegally trying to reverse his 2020 election loss. MARCH 5, 2024

"Super Tuesday," when 15 Republican state presidential primaries and caucuses are scheduled to take place. This event often whittles down the field to a handful of candidates. MARCH 25, 2024 Scheduled start of a New York state criminal trial, in which Trump is accused of falsifying business records to cover up a hush-money payment to a porn star before the 2016 presidential election. This date may change if it conflicts with the federal case in Washington.

MAY 20, 2024 Scheduled start of a federal criminal trial in Miami, in which Trump is charged with unlawfully keeping classified government documents after leaving office and lying to officials who sought to recover them. JUNE 4, 2024

The final Republican presidential primaries are scheduled to take place in five states. Some states have not yet set their primary or caucus dates. JULY 15-18, 2024

Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where the party formally chooses its candidate. AUG. 5, 2024 Proposed start of a Georgia racketeering case against Trump and 18 other defendants, who are charged with interfering with that state's 2020 election results. Four of the defendants have pleaded guilty. Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis has said the trial could potentially last until 2025, well past the next presidential election. The judge on the case has not yet set a trial date.

NOV. 5, 2024 Election Day

