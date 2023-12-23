Left Menu

Moradabad: UP CM to unveil Chaudhary Charan Singh's statue today

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday will be unveiling a 51-foot-tall statue of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh in Moradabad's Bilari Assembly and will also hold a conference and honour farmers.

Statue of former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday will be unveiling a 51-foot-tall statue of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh in Moradabad's Bilari Assembly and will also hold a conference and honour farmers. As different parties gear up for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP is eying the significant Jat votes in Western Uttar Pradesh.

According to media reports, Jayant Chaudhary, Rajya Sabha MP and the grandson of Chaudhary Charan Singh, has also been invited to the programme. Apart from that, all the Jat leaders from Western UP have been invited to the programme and 15 young farmers will also be honoured by the Chief Minister.

Recently, the BJP portrayed Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's mimicry incident as an insult to the whole Jat community and also held a protest at Jantar Mantar seeking TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee's apology. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party, the main opposition in UP, also welcomed the unveiling of the statue.

SP leader and MLA Bilari Assembly, Mohammad Faheem Irfan said, "It's a proud moment for us that a 50-foot-tall statue is being installed here and I welcome the chief minister. We hope that CM will make some new announcements and that the constituency will get some gifts from CM." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

