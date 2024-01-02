"Owaisi trying to create tension between Hindu and Muslim communities": Shahnawaz Hussain slams AIMIM chief over his lost 'Masjid' remarks

Hitting out at Asaduddin Owaisi over his recent lost 'Masjid' remarks, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Tuesday said that AIMIM chief is trying to create tensions between Hindu and Muslim communities by provoking them. Speaking to ANI, BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said, "His party only believes in provocative statements. Where has the mosque been snatched? Why is he making the wrong statement?"

Stating that Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is being constructed on the Supreme Court's order, Hussain said, "Muslim side also gave a written statement over accepting the decision. Owaisi is trying to create tension between Hindu and Muslim communities. He is trying to provoke people by using such remarks." As the inauguration of the Ram Temple is nearing, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday appealed to the youth of the Muslim community to be watchful of the activities done by the BJP-led Centre and said that masjids in the country should remain inhabited.

With reference to Babri Masjid, Asaduddin Owaisi said that the place where the holy Quran was recited for the past 500 years is not in their hands anymore. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) international Joint General Secretary Surendra Jain on Tuesday warned AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for his comment that "Young people, I am telling you, we have lost our Masjid and you are seeing what is being done there. Don't you have pain in your hearts?."

Speaking to ANI, Surendra Jain said that the way he (Owaisi) repeatedly criticizes the verdict given by the Supreme Court on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi also comes under the ambit of contempt of the Supreme Court. "I want to warn leaders like Owaisi not to provoke the people of Muslim community again and again, they are pushing muslim society towards such a dark alley whose end does not lead to development" he added.

As per temple officials, the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir will be held over seven days, starting on January 16. On the final day, January 22, after the morning puja, the deity of Ram Lala will be consecrated in 'Mrigashira Nakshatra' in the afternoon.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)