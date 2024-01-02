Left Menu

"Owaisi trying to create tension between Hindu and Muslim communities": Shahnawaz Hussain slams AIMIM chief over his lost 'Masjid' remarks

Hitting out at Asaduddin Owaisi over his recent lost 'Masjid' remarks, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Tuesday said that AIMIM chief is trying to create tensions between Hindu and Muslim communities by provoking them.

ANI | Updated: 02-01-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 23:21 IST
"Owaisi trying to create tension between Hindu and Muslim communities": Shahnawaz Hussain slams AIMIM chief over his lost 'Masjid' remarks
BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hitting out at Asaduddin Owaisi over his recent lost 'Masjid' remarks, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Tuesday said that AIMIM chief is trying to create tensions between Hindu and Muslim communities by provoking them. Speaking to ANI, BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said, "His party only believes in provocative statements. Where has the mosque been snatched? Why is he making the wrong statement?"

Stating that Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is being constructed on the Supreme Court's order, Hussain said, "Muslim side also gave a written statement over accepting the decision. Owaisi is trying to create tension between Hindu and Muslim communities. He is trying to provoke people by using such remarks." As the inauguration of the Ram Temple is nearing, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday appealed to the youth of the Muslim community to be watchful of the activities done by the BJP-led Centre and said that masjids in the country should remain inhabited.

With reference to Babri Masjid, Asaduddin Owaisi said that the place where the holy Quran was recited for the past 500 years is not in their hands anymore. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) international Joint General Secretary Surendra Jain on Tuesday warned AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for his comment that "Young people, I am telling you, we have lost our Masjid and you are seeing what is being done there. Don't you have pain in your hearts?."

Speaking to ANI, Surendra Jain said that the way he (Owaisi) repeatedly criticizes the verdict given by the Supreme Court on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi also comes under the ambit of contempt of the Supreme Court. "I want to warn leaders like Owaisi not to provoke the people of Muslim community again and again, they are pushing muslim society towards such a dark alley whose end does not lead to development" he added.

As per temple officials, the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir will be held over seven days, starting on January 16. On the final day, January 22, after the morning puja, the deity of Ram Lala will be consecrated in 'Mrigashira Nakshatra' in the afternoon.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
3
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global
4
Finquest Group & CEO Ajay Agarwal lead Reid & Taylor to New Pinnacles of Success

Finquest Group & CEO Ajay Agarwal lead Reid & Taylor to New Pinnacles of Suc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024