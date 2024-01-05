Left Menu

Centre trying to destroy Delhi's 'world-class' healthcare system with fake inquiries, says Atishi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 16:28 IST
Centre trying to destroy Delhi's 'world-class' healthcare system with fake inquiries, says Atishi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Minister Atishi on Friday accused the BJP-led Centre of trying to destroy the national capital's ''world-class'' healthcare system by initiating fake inquiries.

Her remarks come in the aftermath of the Union Home Ministry ordering a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the supply of substandard medicines in Delhi government hospitals and whether the drugs were also distributed through mohalla clinics.

Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended the CBI probe into alleged fake lab tests and ghost patients at Delhi's seven mohalla clinics, Raj Niwas officials said on Thursday.

Atishi said at a press conference that the AAP dispensation's mohalla clinic model has received praise worldwide.

''Mohalla clinics are a clean and well-maintained setup where medicines are given free to every person. The BJP-led Centre is trying to destroy Delhi's world-class health model. How is it being done? By levelling false allegations and initiating fake inquiries,'' she added.

The minister said no inquiry has ever been refused.

''Every day inquiries are being initiated. We have never refused any inquiry. This inquiry is not being carried out to investigate corruption but to ensure that officers are scared and fear is instilled in medical superintendents of hospitals,'' she said.

Atishi alleged that these inquiries will scare officers now and reiterated that it is the BJP's conspiracy to stop them from working.

