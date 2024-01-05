Left Menu

Rajasthan CM Sharma distributes portfolios, keeps Home, Diya Kumar gets finance, Bairwa gets Higher Education

The Chief Minister kept eight Departments to himself, including the Home Department, Excise Department and the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma distributed portfolios to the newly inducted ministers in his cabinet on Friday. The Chief Minister kept eight departments with himself, including home department, excise department and the anti-corruption bureau.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari got six departments, including the Finance Department, Tourism Department and Women and Child Development. Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa got four departments including Higher Education Department and Road Transport and Highways.

Cabinet minister Kirodi Lal Meena has got the Agriculture and Rural Development, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has been made Industry and Commerce, Sports and Youth Affairs minister; Gajendra Singh Khimsar has got the Health Ministry and Madan Dilawar is in charge of Education, Sanskrit Education and Panchayati Raj department. The swearing-in ceremony of the Rajasthan state cabinet took place last week at the Raj Bhavan in Jaipur where 22 ministers were inducted in the government.

It included 12 cabinet-rank ministers, five ministers took oath as Ministers of State (MoS) with independent charge and 5 MLAs took oath as ministers of state. Rajyavardhan Rathore, who registered victory from Jhotwara seat in the recent Assembly polls was sworn in as minister in the cabinet expansion.

Madan Dilawar, Gajendra Singh Khinvasar, Babulal Kharadi, Jogaram Patel, Suresh Rawat, Avinash Gehlot, Joraram Kumawat, Hemant Meena, Kanhaiya Lal Chaudhary, Sumit Godara were also sworn in as Cabinet ministers. Sanjay Sharma, Surendra Pal Singh TT, Jhabar Singh Kharra, Gautam Kumar, Heeralal Nagar were also sworn in as Ministers of State (MoS) with Independent charge.

Otaram Dewasi, Manju Baghmar, Vijay Singh Choudhary, KK Bishnoi, Jawahar Singh Bedam took oath as ministers of state. Earlier, on December 15, Bhajanlal Sharma took oath as Rajasthan Chief Minister. Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa were sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers. (ANI)

