Harish Rawat Demands BJP Apology Over AI-Generated Reel Controversy

Harish Rawat, former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, demands an apology from BJP after a controversial AI-generated social media reel accuses him of supporting Muslim appeasement. Rawat warns of legal action and protests if the reel, which he claims falsely portrays him, is not removed. BJP stands by its actions.

Updated: 21-12-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 22:33 IST
Harish Rawat Demands BJP Apology Over AI-Generated Reel Controversy
Harish Rawat
  • Country:
  • India

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat has issued a strong demand for an apology from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following the release of a controversial AI-generated reel by the party. Uploaded on its official social media page, the reel portrays the Congress leader as allegedly supporting Muslim appeasement. Expressing his ire, Rawat warned the BJP to either apologize and remove the content immediately or face legal repercussions and protests.

The contentious reel, lasting 29 seconds, includes clips of Rawat with contentious slogans and images depicting the construction of a 'mazaar' and the alleged alteration of the 'Devbhoomi' landscape. It ends with visuals of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami accompanied by police forces. The clip claims that Congress has tampered with the state's culture for vote bank politics, asserting that the BJP will hold every infiltrator accountable.

Rawat described the reel as a baseless and malicious attempt exploiting AI to attack his reputation. Meanwhile, BJP state unit president Mahendra Bhatt defended the reel, asserting the Congress's strategy of appeasement and dismissing Rawat's threats of police action as a standard political tactic.

