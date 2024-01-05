Left Menu

Mexico president urges change after rescue of 32 kidnapped migrants

(Adds background on U.S.-bound migration) MEXICO CITY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Friday he has asked U.S. authorities to grant visas to at least 10 million Hispanic migrants that have worked for more than 10 years in the country, amid the rescue of 32 kidnapped migrants.

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 20:47 IST
Mexico president urges change after rescue of 32 kidnapped migrants

(Adds background on U.S.-bound migration) MEXICO CITY, Jan 5 (Reuters) -

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Friday he has asked U.S. authorities to grant visas to at least 10 million Hispanic migrants that have worked for more than 10 years in the country, amid the rescue of 32 kidnapped migrants. Lopez Obrador also said he urged U.S. authorities to deploy $20 billion for a cooperation plan to help other countries in Latin America tame migration. The requests were made during the last bilateral meeting in Mexico City.

The migrants were kidnapped from a bus over the weekend

by armed men aiming to extort money from them and their families in the United States. Some family members did pay the kidnappers, Mexican officials said Friday, before the group was rescued earlier this week in the northern city of Reynosa in the state of Tamaulipas.

The incident is under investigation to find and prosecute the kidnappers, officials said Friday. Asylum seekers and human rights activists have been warning of an escalating kidnapping crisis in the Tamaulipas border region, especially in Reynosa.

A record number of migrants traveled across Central America and Mexico in 2023 to reach the United States, fleeing poverty, violence, climate change and conflict. They often encounter difficulties and violence on the journey. Lopez Obrador also said he asked U.S. authorities to end all sanctions on Cuba and Venezuela during bilateral meetings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape products; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm ad more

Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
3
IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024