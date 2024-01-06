US Supreme Court to hear Trump appeal of Colorado ballot disqualification
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear Donald Trump's appeal of a judicial decision barring the former president from the state's Republican primary ballot, taking up a politically explosive case with major implications for the 2024 presidential election.
At issue is the Colorado Supreme Court's Dec. 19 ruling disqualifying Trump from the state's Republican primary ballot based on language in the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment for engaging in insurrection, involving the Jan. 6, 2021, attack by his supporters on the U.S. Capitol. The justices made their decision to hear the case with unusual speed. Trump, the frontrunner for his party's nomination to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in the November election, filed his appeal on Wednesday. The state Republican Party on Dec. 27 also appealed the ruling.
