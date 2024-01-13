Left Menu

A mudslide in Colombia's west kills at least 18 people and injures dozens others

A mudslide in western Colombia killed at least 18 people Friday and left dozens injured, officials said.The National Disaster Risk Management Unit said in a statement the avalanche covered a highway on a busy municipal road in a mountainous area connecting the cities of Quibo and Medellin, in western Colombia. At least 35 injured people were taken to different hospitals, it said.

PTI | Bogota | Updated: 13-01-2024 12:49 IST | Created: 13-01-2024 12:07 IST
A mudslide in Colombia's west kills at least 18 people and injures dozens others
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Colombia

A mudslide in western Colombia killed at least 18 people Friday and left dozens injured, officials said.

The National Disaster Risk Management Unit said in a statement the avalanche covered a highway on a busy municipal road in a mountainous area connecting the cities of Quibo and Medellin, in western Colombia. At least 35 injured people were taken to different hospitals, it said. Authorities announced they would start a search operation for missing people potentially still buried under the debris, the statement said.

The risk management unit didn't specify what could have caused the avalanche, but the Defense Department reported it has been raining in the area, making it difficult for rescue operations.

A video posted on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, apparently showed the moment of the mudslide, when the side of a mountain slid over the highway, covering some cars. The Associated Press couldn't verify its authenticity.

President Gustavo Petro tweeted that his government would provide all support needed in what he described as a ''horrible tragedy.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

FEATURE-Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

 Global
2
TCS shares climb nearly 4 pc post Q3 earnings; mcap surges Rs 53,239 crore

TCS shares climb nearly 4 pc post Q3 earnings; mcap surges Rs 53,239 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Oxford starts human testing of Nipah virus vaccine; US sets enrollment record for Obamacare plans and more

Health News Roundup: Oxford starts human testing of Nipah virus vaccine; US ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO sees 'incredibly low' COVID, flu vaccination rates as cases surge; AbbVie expects Botox to maintain market share as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: WHO sees 'incredibly low' COVID, flu vaccination rates ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024