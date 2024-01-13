Kejriwal to be on two-day Goa visit from Jan 19

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal will be in Goa for a two-day visit from January 19, a party leader said on Saturday.

Talking to PTI, the AAP's Goa unit chief Amit Palekar said Kejriwal will interact with party leaders and volunteers during his visit to the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

''Kejriwal will be in the coastal state on January 19 and 20 to review the progress of the party organisation in the state,'' he said.

The AAP has two MLAs in the 40-member Goa assembly. The party had drawn a blank in the 2017 Goa assembly polls, but won two seats in the 2022 elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)