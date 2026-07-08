Temasek Amplifies AI Investment to Propel Future Growth

Singapore’s state-owned investment powerhouse, Temasek, is significantly enhancing its investment in artificial intelligence, with plans to ramp up AI-related holdings from 6% to 15% of its portfolio by 2031. This strategic endeavor comes as Temasek seeks to tap into emerging technologies to ensure robust and sustainable financial returns.

At a recent media briefing, Temasek CEO Dilhan Pillay emphasized the importance of AI in identifying opportunities and refining the firm's investment portfolio. Historically benefiting from rapid digitization, Temasek recognizes AI advancements as a crucial phase for uncovering new avenues of growth, focusing on five key areas: energy and data centers, semiconductors, cloud services, foundation models, and AI software infrastructure.

As Temasek’s net portfolio value soared to a record S$518 billion ($400 billion), marking a notable rise alongside a 10.5% total shareholder return, the firm reported gains despite geopolitical tensions like the Iran war. Meanwhile, continued investments in China bolstered the returns, albeit amidst existing headwinds. Strong financial strategies ensured resilient performance, proving essential in navigating the global economic environment.