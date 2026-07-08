Temasek Amplifies AI Investment to Propel Future Growth

Temasek is increasing its focus on artificial intelligence, planning to boost AI-related investments to 15% of its portfolio by 2031. This strategic move aims to leverage emerging tech for sustainable returns, building on past successes from digital trends and navigating challenges in its global portfolio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 14:26 IST
Temasek Amplifies AI Investment to Propel Future Growth
Temasek CEO Dilhan Pillay (Photo/Temasek). Image Credit: ANI

Singapore’s state-owned investment powerhouse, Temasek, is significantly enhancing its investment in artificial intelligence, with plans to ramp up AI-related holdings from 6% to 15% of its portfolio by 2031. This strategic endeavor comes as Temasek seeks to tap into emerging technologies to ensure robust and sustainable financial returns.

At a recent media briefing, Temasek CEO Dilhan Pillay emphasized the importance of AI in identifying opportunities and refining the firm's investment portfolio. Historically benefiting from rapid digitization, Temasek recognizes AI advancements as a crucial phase for uncovering new avenues of growth, focusing on five key areas: energy and data centers, semiconductors, cloud services, foundation models, and AI software infrastructure.

As Temasek’s net portfolio value soared to a record S$518 billion ($400 billion), marking a notable rise alongside a 10.5% total shareholder return, the firm reported gains despite geopolitical tensions like the Iran war. Meanwhile, continued investments in China bolstered the returns, albeit amidst existing headwinds. Strong financial strategies ensured resilient performance, proving essential in navigating the global economic environment.

TRENDING

1
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
2
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
3
Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Global
4
Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

UNDP Calls for Stronger AI Governance as Public Services Face Rising Trust and Safety Challenges

The Water-Energy Trap: Why Today’s Sustainability Fixes Could Create Tomorrow’s Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026