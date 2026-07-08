Delhi Police Unravel Suspected Terror Plot Tied to Pakistan-Based Handler

The Delhi Police Special Cell has uncovered a suspected terror plot involving petrol bomb attacks in Delhi, allegedly directed by Pakistan-based ISI handler Shahzad Bhatti. The arrest of six operatives from Delhi and Punjab exposed a foiled plan targeting strategic locations in the national capital.

Sources indicate that reconnaissance videos of potential target sites were transmitted to Bhatti through a prohibited messaging app. Social media chats recovered during the investigation revealed detailed communications between Bhatti and the accused, including Danish alias Chand Miyan, regarding the delivery and storage of attack materials.

The Special Cell's probe reveals that the suspects were in contact with 10 other Pakistan-based operatives linked to Bhatti, underscoring the complexity of the cross-border network. Investigators are now focused on tracing back the network's intricacies to prevent potential future threats.