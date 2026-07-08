Ryanair's Court Battle: EU Tribunal Upholds Italian Airline Aid

The European Unions General Court On Wednesday Dismissed Appeals Lodged By Irish Lowcost Airline Ryanair Against An Italian State Aid Scheme Approved To Support Airlines During The Covid Pandemic The Court Ruled That The Aid Scheme Consisting Of Subsidies Paid By Italy To Airlines Affected By The Covid Crisis Was Compliant With Eu Law

The European Union's General Court has upheld an Italian state aid scheme intended to support airlines during the COVID-19 pandemic by dismissing appeals from budget airline Ryanair.

This aid, approved by Italy in 2020 and worth initially €130 million, later expanded by €100 million, was challenged by Ryanair as discriminatory.

However, the court confirmed the scheme’s compliance with EU law, ensuring it did not violate principles of non-discrimination, freedom of services, or establishment.