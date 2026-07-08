Ryanair's Court Battle: EU Tribunal Upholds Italian Airline Aid
The European Union's General Court has dismissed Ryanair's appeal against an Italian state aid scheme. The scheme supported airlines during COVID-19 and was deemed compliant with EU law, adhering to principles of non-discrimination and service freedom. Ryanair had challenged its legality, claiming it was discriminatory.
The European Union's General Court has upheld an Italian state aid scheme intended to support airlines during the COVID-19 pandemic by dismissing appeals from budget airline Ryanair.
This aid, approved by Italy in 2020 and worth initially €130 million, later expanded by €100 million, was challenged by Ryanair as discriminatory.
However, the court confirmed the scheme’s compliance with EU law, ensuring it did not violate principles of non-discrimination, freedom of services, or establishment.