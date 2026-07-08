Ryanair's Court Battle: EU Tribunal Upholds Italian Airline Aid

The European Union's General Court has dismissed Ryanair's appeal against an Italian state aid scheme. The scheme supported airlines during COVID-19 and was deemed compliant with EU law, adhering to principles of non-discrimination and service freedom. Ryanair had challenged its legality, claiming it was discriminatory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The European Unions General Court On Wednesday Dismissed Appeals Lodged By Irish Lowcost Airline Ryanair Against An Italian State Aid Scheme Approved To Support Airlines During The Covid Pandemic The Court Ruled That The Aid Scheme Consisting Of Subsidies Paid By Italy To Airlines Affected By The Covid Crisis Was Compliant With Eu Law | Updated: 08-07-2026 14:22 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 14:22 IST
Ryanair's Court Battle: EU Tribunal Upholds Italian Airline Aid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union's General Court has upheld an Italian state aid scheme intended to support airlines during the COVID-19 pandemic by dismissing appeals from budget airline Ryanair.

This aid, approved by Italy in 2020 and worth initially €130 million, later expanded by €100 million, was challenged by Ryanair as discriminatory.

However, the court confirmed the scheme’s compliance with EU law, ensuring it did not violate principles of non-discrimination, freedom of services, or establishment.

TRENDING

1
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
2
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
3
Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Global
4
Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

UNDP Calls for Stronger AI Governance as Public Services Face Rising Trust and Safety Challenges

The Water-Energy Trap: Why Today’s Sustainability Fixes Could Create Tomorrow’s Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026