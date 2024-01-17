Congressional negotiations on border agreement are on right track -White House

Negotiations with congressional leaders on how to step up enforcement at the nation's southern border are on the right track, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden invited congressional leaders to the White House on Wednesday to discuss the border and supplemental funding bill for Ukraine and Israel, Jean-Pierre said.

(Reporting By Steve Holland and Jarrett Renshaw Editing by Chris Reese)

