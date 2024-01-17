Macron on Trump: 'I take the leaders that people give me'
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that he would deal with the leaders that countries give him when asked about the prospect of the re-election of Donald Trump as U.S. president. "I've always had the same philosophy, I take the leaders that people give me," Macron said during a news conference. "The United States is an important ally...
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that he would deal with the leaders that countries give him when asked about the prospect of the re-election of Donald Trump as U.S. president. "I've always had the same philosophy, I take the leaders that people give me," Macron said during a news conference.
"The United States is an important ally... It's a democracy that's going through a crisis in which it itself is the first priority and the second priority is China's power. All of us Europeans need to be lucid about that."
