'Babu Surety-Bhavishaythuku Guarantee' schemes will be implemented if TDP-Jana Sena govt is voted to power: TDP chief Chandrababu

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Friday promised that all the schemes announced in the name of 'Babu Surety-Bhavishaythuku Guarantee' will be implemented if Telugu Desam Party-Jana Sena coalition government is voted to power. The mass contacting programme --'Babu Surety-Bhavisyathuku Guarantee'-- was launched in September last year, as part of which the opposition TDP reached voters in the state and highlighted the failures of the YSRC government on various fronts.

Chandrababu Naidu promised that all the schemes announced in the name of 'Babu Surety-Bhavishaythuku Guarantee' will be implemented in letter and spirit by the coming TDP-Jana Sena government. He also promised to complete all the pending in Rayalaseema and supply 200 units of free power for handloom workers. Exhilarated at the huge response from the public, who attended the meeting called at Kamalapuram of Kadapa district as part of the 'Raa Kadalira', the TDP president said that the entire Kadapa district is getting ready for the battle.

"I will remember this forever and all those who assembled for this meeting here should know that my fight is not for myself but to see to it that all sections, including women, youth, and farmers should feel happy," the TDP supremo said. Chandrababu also asked them whether they were getting drinking water and said that except for Jagan and his family members, no one else in the Rayalaseema region was happy.

Expressing happiness at the public response, Chandrababu predicted that this clearly indicates that the TDP will certainly emerge victorious in the Pulivendula Assembly segment too. The people of Kadapa, the home district of Jagan, are questioning him as to what he did for them in these five years while the Pulivendula voters are regretting having elected such a person, Chandrababu observed.

Pointing out that the prices of all the essential commodities are skyrocketing now, he said that the poor are totally being neglected. "The Chief Minister has mastered the art of looting the public, he said that the Chief Minister has minted hundreds of crores through sand smuggling from the Pennar river. Liquor sale has become a money spinner for Jagan," he remarked. (ANI)

