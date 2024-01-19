Biden discussed developments in Israel, Gaza with Netanyahu, White House says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-01-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 22:54 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden discussed developments in Israel and Gaza with Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone call on Friday, the White House said.
No further details were immediately disclosed.
