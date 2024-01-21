'Time for renaissance of religion': Giriraj Singh calls for full-day holiday, ban on meat, alcohol in Bihar on Jan 22

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday urged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to declare a full-day holiday in Bihar on January 22 in view of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya, adding that it is time for a 'renaissance of religion'. Singh emphasized that Bihar, being a Hindu-majority state, should consider a full-day holiday in alignment with the sentiments of the Hindu community.

In addition to calling for an extended holiday, the Union Minister proposed the prohibition of alcohol and meat sales during the significant ceremony. "It is time for a renaissance of religion. The central government has declared a half-day holiday. I would like to tell the CM Nitish Kumar, that Bihar is also a Hindu-majority state. And seeing the sentiments of Hindus, a full-day holiday should be declared in Bihar. In addition to this, the sale of alcohol and meat should be banned," Singh said while speaking to ANI.

Singh also criticized the Congress party, highlighting instances from the past in connection with the Ram temple construction. He further accused the grand old party of prioritizing the reconstruction of the Masjid over the temple in 1992.

The Union Minister acknowledged the BJP's persistent efforts in ensuring the construction of the Ram temple. "Congress has always had a problem with the Ram temple. They had two chances to reconstruct the temple, once in 1947 and the second, when Kalyan Singh was suspended after the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992, they immediately announced that they would reconstruct the Masjid. BJP has fought a hard battle to get the temple constructed," the Union Minister said.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple will take place on Monday, January 22. The Centre on Thursday, January 18, announced that all central government offices will be closed for half-day on January 22 in view of the 'Pran Pratishtha'.

The grand occasion will witness the participation of dignitaries and people from all walks of life. Various activities have been planned by organizations and groups of people across India and abroad to coincide with the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22. (ANI)

