"Don't bring Assam into a bad light": Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma urges Rahul Gandhi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday urged Congress leader Rahil Gandhi to refrain from visiting Batadrava Satra on Monday during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple as it will bring "Assam into a bad light." He said that "there should not be any competition between Ram Temple and Batadrava."

"Satra Samitee hasn't invited Rahul Gandhi. In the evening, you can go but don't bring Assam into a bad light," he added. "He can go to Batadrava after 2 pm or in the morning hours. I feel if he does not got to Batadrava during those 2-3 hours during the Pran Pratishtha event will be good", said Sarma.

"Batadrava Satra has not invited him, he has not been invited. There is no competition. I appeal to him to visit Batadrava Than after 2 pm. He can also visit the birthplace of Mahapurush Sankardeva at Batadrava today. I am feeling a little bit of pain for the selection of tomorrow's date," CM Sarma said. Notably, Than Management Committee on Sunday allowed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to enter Batadrava Than in Assam tomorrow, after Ayodhya Ram Mandir's Pranpratistha.

Than Management Committee said, "Tomorrow is the Pranpratishtha of Ram Temple and many devotees will come to the Than. Apart from this, many programmes have been organised outside the Than premises where thousands of devotees will gather. For that reason, Rahul Gandhi's visit programme will be after 3 pm and it has been decided in the meeting." Launching a blistering attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that earlier Rahul was afraid of me, but now he has started fearing my child too (Rahul Gandhi pehle toh mujhse darta tha, ab mere bacche se bhi darna shuru kar diya).

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Assam CM said, "Rahul Gandhi pehle toh mujhse darta tha, ab mere bacche se bhi darna shuru kar diya. I also want to appeal to Rahul Gandhi to visit Batadrava Satra tomorrow after the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Temple. After crossing Guwahati, Muslims will join the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, but Muslim women will not join him. Why did Rahul Gandhi choose Morigaon district tomorrow? He should avoid Morigaon, Jagiroad area, which is sensitive due to the Nellie massacre." Nellie massacre took place in 1983 in the backdrop of tension between the Centre and Assam students' outfits over the deletion of 'foreigners' from electoral rolls.

He further informed that all educational institutions, including government schools, will remain closed for the entire day. "All educational institutions, including government schools, colleges, and universities, will remain closed for the entire day tomorrow. I also appeal to the private educational institutions to remain closed tomorrow. People of Assam, including MLAs, have participated in the Swachhta Abhiyan in many religious places, including temples, mosques, and churches," CM Himanta said.

In a press conference, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also added that tomorrow will be a dry day in Assam on the occasion of the Pran Pratishtha programme, and no restaurants will be allowed to serve non-vegetarian food up to 2 pm. "Meat or fish shops cannot open before 4 pm. However, after 4 pm, they can do their business," he added.

"This is a triumph of the 'Bharatiya Civilization'. I, on behalf of the people of Assam, congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister appeals to the people to light Diya in their homes and I also appeal to the people of Assam to light Diya in front of their homes. I appeal to the Aai-Matri to perform Naam Kirtan in Namghars after the Pran Pratishtha. I also appeal to all (Muslim, Christian) to conduct special prayer," he added. (ANI)

