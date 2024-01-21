Left Menu

AAP govt inspired by 'Ram Rajya', says Delhi CM Kejriwal

I am happy that the Delhi government has organised this event. Kejriwal said one should seek inspiration from Lord Ram and follow what their parents say and speak the truth.

Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: ANI
The AAP government in Delhi is inspired by the concept of ''Ram Rajya'' and draws motivation from it in providing various facilities to the people of the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

Kejriwal made the remarks at the three-day Ramlila event being organised by the Delhi government's Art, Culture and Languages department. The conclusion of the event, which began on Saturday, will coincide with the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Kejriwal said, ''Tomorrow (Monday), there is the 'pran prathistha (consecration)' ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Many people will not be able to attend it despite wanting to. I am happy that the Delhi government has organised this event.'' Kejriwal said one should seek inspiration from Lord Ram and follow what their parents say and speak the truth. ''Lord Ram's administration is considered 'Ram Rajya'. We are inspired by 'Ram Rajya' and try to run the government taking inspiration from it,'' he added.

