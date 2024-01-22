Former JDU spokesperson Sunil Singh announces resignation from party on Pran Pratishtha day

The Janata Dal-United (JDU) suffered a major blow on Pran Pratishtha day as one of its spokespersons, Sunil Singh, shared his resignation letter from the party on social media on Monday. Singh had tendered his resignation from the post of State Spokesperson and the party's primary membership to state party chief Umesh Singh Kushwaha in December last year. Sharing a snapshot of his resignation letter on Monday, Sunil Singh said he has decided to make his resignation public and that Lord Ram will guide him on his path of duty.

"On this auspicious day, following the ideals of Lord Shri Ram and following his direction, I make public my resignation from the primary membership of JDU and the post of spokesperson. Lord Shri Ram will further guide me on my path of duty," the former JDU spokesperson said in a Facebook post. Sharing his experience and gratitude on the day of the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram Lalla at Ayodhya, Singh said that the country is "Rammay" and all Indians feel blessed by chanting Lord Ram's name.

"Today the whole of India is in Rammay. There is joy everywhere due to the slogan of Jai Shri Ram and songs and music. We Indians are feeling blessed just by chanting his name. I too, Akinchan, bow down before that Lord Shri Ram," he said. "I, Dr. Sunil Kumar Singh, resign from the post of State Spokesperson along with primary membership of the party due to personal reasons," he stated in his resignation letter thanking senior leaders of his party.

On Saturday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar executed a cabinet reshuffle, resulting in the reallocation of portfolios for three ministers from his ally, the Rashtriya Janata Dal. Chandra Shekhar, the Education Minister who had been in the news for various reasons, was appointed as the Sugarcane Industries Minister. He previously held the portfolio of the Revenue and Land Reforms Department.

Alok Mehta, who previously oversaw the Sugarcane Industries, Revenue, and Land Resources portfolio, was appointed as the new Education Minister for the state, as per an official notification. Lalit Kumar Yadav has been given charge of the Revenue and Land Reforms Department, as well as the Public Health Engineering Department. He previously held the Education Department.

Ram Mandir Trustee Kameshwar Chaupal had earlier said that an invitation letter was sent to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22. (ANI)

