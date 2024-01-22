Left Menu

Ram Rajya is coming, everyone in country has to shun disputes: Mohan Bhagwat

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 22-01-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 14:59 IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Image Credit: ANI
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said Ram Rajya is coming and everyone in the country has to shun disputes.

The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday, an event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and watched by lakhs of people on television at their homes and in temples across the country.

''The prime minister alone did 'taap' (penance), and now, we all have to do that,'' he said, addressing a gathering of thousands after the ceremony.

With Ram Lalla's consecration in Ayodhya, India's self pride has returned, Bhagwat said, adding, ''And today's programme has become a symbol of a new India that will stand up and provide relief to the entire world from tragedy.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

