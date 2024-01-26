Left Menu

2023 marked by important milestones in US-India strategic partnership: Blinken

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-01-2024 11:08 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 11:08 IST
Greeting the people of India on the occasion of the country's 75th Republic Day, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that the US was looking forward to further deepening the vibrant people-to-people ties and advancing the ambitious agenda for cooperation between the two nations.

The top American diplomat noted that 2023 was marked by important milestones in the comprehensive global and strategic partnership between the two nations.

Blinken said the Constitution of India continues to provide an enduring framework for the world's largest democracy and a foundation for its global leadership.

"As President (Joe) Biden has said, our relationship with India is one of the most consequential in the world. The past year has been marked by important milestones in our comprehensive global and strategic partnership, including our cooperation throughout India's successful G20 Presidency and at the G20 Leaders' Summit," Blinken said on Thursday in his Republic Day message to India.

"In the year ahead, we look forward to further deepening the vibrant people-to-people ties between our countries and advancing our ambitious agenda for cooperation on our most vital priorities. I warmly extend my best wishes to the Indian people as they celebrate this special occasion," he said.

Earlier in the day, State Department's deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said India is a key strategic partner of the United States and one that it looks forward to expanding their collaboration in several key areas.

"This was quite indicative during Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi's state visit here to the United States this past summer. So this is an area we'll continue to work on in close coordination with our Indian partners," Patel said in response to a question at a State Department briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

