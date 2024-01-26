Advani hoists national flag at his residence
Senior BJP leader and former deputy prime minister L K Advani hoisted the national flag at his residence here on Republic Day, his office said.
The 96-year-old leader has been hoisting the tricolour at his residence on Independence Day and Republic Day for decades.
