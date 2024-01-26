Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra unfurls tricolour in R-Day function in Jaipur

Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday unfurled the tricolour at the state-level Republic Day function at SMS stadium in Jaipur.

After the national anthem, he inspected the parade in an open gypsy.

He also awarded officers and employees President's Police Medals to ADG PHQ Dr Prashakha Mathur, retired sub-inspector Prem Singh, retired inspector Bhim Sharma and head constable Brijesh Kumar for distinguished services.

Governor Mishra and CM Bhajanlal Sharma also witnessed a colourful cultural performance given by folk artists and school children. A dog show and horse show by the Rajasthan police was also organised.

Assembly speaker Vasudev Devnani was also present at the function.

Earlier, Governor Mishra unfurled the tricolour at Raj Bhawan.

The Republic Day functions were also held in all the districts where ministers unfurled the tricolour.

Earlier, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma called upon the people to take a pledge to work together for the progress of the country and the state. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, progress is being made continuously in every field and India has emerged as the fifth-largest economy in the world.

Sharma was addressing after unfurling the national flag at Badi Chaupar.

''On this festival of Republic Day, let us take a pledge that we will work together for the progress of the country and the state,'' he said.

The chief minister said that the country got independence due to the sacrifices of freedom fighters.

While congratulating the people of the state on Republic Day, the Chief Minister said that the participation of every person is important in nation-building.

He said that within a month of the formation of the state government, important decisions have been taken for the development of the state.

''The state government is working with commitment to build a developed and leading Rajasthan,'' he added.

He also paid tribute to the martyrs at Amar Jawan Jyoti, offered flowers and paid homage to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the secretariat. He also unfurled the flag at the secretariat.

The Republic Day functions were organised at the offices of political parties, offices, educational institutions and others in all parts of the state.

