Left Menu

Portugal's far-right closes in on mainstream parties before March election

A survey by ISCTE-ICS pollsters for SIC TV and newspaper Expresso, published late on Thursday, showed the centre-left Socialist Party (PS) leading on 29%, but with a slim chance of staying in power as parliament would be controlled by a right-wing majority. It was closely followed by the recently created Aliança Democratica (AD) - a coalition between the centre-right Social Democrats and the conservative CDS-PP - on 27%.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 02-02-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 16:24 IST
Portugal's far-right closes in on mainstream parties before March election
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Portugal's far-right Chega party jumped to 21% of voting intentions in a new opinion poll ahead of a March 10 snap election, closing in on the mainstream centre-left and centre-right parties, whose support has stagnated. A survey by ISCTE-ICS pollsters for SIC TV and newspaper Expresso, published late on Thursday, showed the centre-left Socialist Party (PS) leading on 29%, but with a slim chance of staying in power as parliament would be controlled by a right-wing majority.

It was closely followed by the recently created Aliança Democratica (AD) - a coalition between the centre-right Social Democrats and the conservative CDS-PP - on 27%. The populist, anti-establishment Chega, which promises to fight corruption and uses the slogan "Portugal needs a clean-up", gained six percentage points to exceed the 20% mark for the first time in a poll.

Growing support for Chega mirrors similar moves in other European countries, where nationalist and far-right parties are courting voters with pledges to toughen immigration rules and soften EU climate policies. Far-right parties, including Marine Le Pen's National Rally in France, Matteo Salvini's League in Italy and the Alternative for Germany (AfD), are

expected to prosper in June's European Union election.

Chega's leader Andre Ventura told Reuters last week his party would demand to be part of a right-wing coalition government in exchange for parliamentary support. All Portugal's right-wing parties combined, including the pro-business Liberal Initiative with 3% support, account for 53% of voting intentions.

However, the PSD leader Luis Montenegro has previously ruled out an agreement with Chega, adding to political uncertainly. Socialist Prime Minister Antonio Costa resigned on Nov. 7 over an investigation into alleged illegalities in his government's handling of large green investment projects, triggering the snap election. He has denied any wrongdoing.

In mid-December, Costa was replaced by 46-year-old former infrastructure minister Pedro Nuno Santos as PS leader. ISCTE-ICS surveyed 804 people on Jan. 16-25, with a margin of error of 3.5%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines since 2021;

Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines sinc...

 Global
3
NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

 India
4
OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024