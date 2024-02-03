"People losing mental balance as Rahul Gandhi enters Jharkhand": Congress's Rajesh Thakur takes jibe at Babulal Marandi

Taking a jibe over state BJP President Babulal Marandi's remark on former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren stating that he was arrested due to his 'karma', state Congress president Rajesh Thakur said that "several people are losing their mental balance as Rahul Gandhi is entering Jharkhand". "Nobody takes Babulal Marandi seriously. He used to say that it was better to jump off Qutab Minar than to join the BJP. I will meet the Health Minister to make proper arrangements as several people are losing their mental balance as Rahul Gandhi is entering Jharkhand," Thakur said.

Following the arrest of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Chief and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam, Marandi took a swipe at him, stating that he was arrested due to his 'karma'. Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED after several summonses in the alleged land scam case and several hours of questioning on Wednesday night. The probe pertains to huge amounts of proceeds of crime generated by forging official records by showing 'fake sellers' and purchasers in the guise of forged or bogus documents to acquire huge parcels of land having value in crore.

Meanwhile, JMM MLA and a loyalist of Hemant Soren, Champai Soren, was sworn in as the CM of Jharkhand. Speaking to ANI, Marandi said, "Hemant Soren was arrested due to his 'Karma'. There is a saying, 'As you sow, so shall you reap'. He had been looting the state for the last four years. His government was being run by corrupt officers and mediators."

"I even kept writing to the government about the lapses in various projects. However, he paid no attention to it. Gradually, he had to leave the post of Chief Minister and go behind bars," he added. Earlier on Friday, Hemant Soren was sent to five-day custody of the Enforcement Directorate by the High Court in connection with an alleged land scam case.

In the 81-member Jharkhand assembly, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has 29; its ally, the Congress, has 17 seats, while the RJD and the CPI (ML) have 1 seat each. With the support of 43 MLAs, the INDIA bloc has the numbers to sail through a floor test. On the opposition bench, the Bharatiya Janata Party has 26 seats, AJSU has 3, while Independents and others have 3 MLAs. One seat in the assembly is vacant. (ANI)

