Amit Shah hails decision to give Bharat Ratna to Advani, says he served India lifelong selflessly

The decision of Prime Minister Shri narendramodi ji to honour him with Bharat Ratna is also an honour for crores of countrymen, he said.The prime minister has announced that Advani will be conferred Bharat Ratna.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 14:05 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday hailed the decision to award Bharat Ratna to BJP veteran L K Advani and said he has served the country and the countrymen selflessly throughout his life.

In a post on 'X' in Hindi, Shah also said that holding various constitutional responsibilities like the office of the Deputy prime minister, Advani did unprecedented work for the security, unity and integrity of the country with his strong leadership.

''Extremely happy with the announcement of awarding 'Bharat Ratna' to our senior leader and former Deputy Prime Minister of the country, respected Shri Lal Krishna Advani. Advani ji has been dedicated to serving the country and his countrymen selflessly throughout his life,'' Shah said.

The home minister said Advani is known as the politician who set the standards of authenticity in Indian politics and in his long public life, fought tirelessly for the issues related to the country, culture and people.

''His immense contribution towards the party and ideology cannot be summed up in words. The decision of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji to honour him with 'Bharat Ratna' is also an honour for crores of countrymen,'' he said.

The prime minister has announced that Advani will be conferred Bharat Ratna. Modi also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

