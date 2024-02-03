Startup ecosystem created by PM has turned youth from job seekers to job providers: Gujarat CM

Left Menu

The startup ecosystem created by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made the country's youth job providers from job seekers, said Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday.

Speaking at the Veljapur Startup Festival, he said PM Modi doesn't think of youth just as voters but believes in their power and works for their development.

''When PM Modi launched Startup India, Digital India and Make in India, people might not have fully understood the purpose behind them. But today, after 10 years, the change is in front of us. PM Modi created an entire ecosystem to help budding entrepreneurs,'' Patel said.

''I just saw a news article which said startups created nearly 48,000 jobs in one year in Gujarat alone. Thanks to the startup ecosystem created by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country's youth have now become job givers from being jobseekers. This is the transformation we are witnessing today,'' Patel asserted.

He said when the country was nowhere in the race globally two decades back, it was then CM Modi who launched Vibrant Gujarat Summit in 2003 to put the state on the world map.

''Usually, people say India has added these many young voters. But, instead of considering youngsters as merely voters, PM Modi says our youth power has increased, because he firmly believes youngsters are not merely voters and that governments must work for their development,'' he said.

Thanks to conducive policies of the state government, even those youth who are not highly educated are able to do business without trouble, the CM claimed.

The festival was organised by Veljapur MLA AMit Thaker to provide a platform to budding entrepreneurs and startup founders of his constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

