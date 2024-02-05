FY25 budget will lay foundation of 'Ramrajya' in new Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that the FY25 budget to be presented in the state assembly will lay the foundation of Ramrajya in new Uttar Pradesh.Before the presentation of the UP budget 2024-25 in the House, Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna met me.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that the FY25 budget to be presented in the state assembly will lay the foundation of ''Ramrajya'' in new Uttar Pradesh.
''Before the presentation of the UP budget 2024-25 in the House, Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna met me. The 'paperless' budget presented by him in the House will lay the foundation of Ramrajya in the new Uttar Pradesh. Jai Shri Ram,'' Chief Minister posted on X.
The state's budget is to be presented in the assembly on Monday.
The budget was also formally passed in the Cabinet meeting chaired by the CM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
