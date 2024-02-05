Left Menu

Manickam Tagore gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha demanding discussion on freeze in appointments after Agnipath scheme

"I urge the government to take swift action in appointing the 15 lakh youth who were selected for the Army, Air Force, and Navy between 2019 and 2022. The delay in their appointment has caused distress and uncertainty, and it is imperative to resolve this deadlock promptly," the Congress MP said in his notice.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha on Monday seeking a discussion on the appointment of 1.5 lakh youth selected for the Defence forces between 2019 and 2022. Tagore said that the delay in their appointment has led to distress, and the deadlock should be resolved immediately.

"I urge the government to take swift action in appointing the 15 lakh youth who were selected for the Army, Air Force, and Navy between 2019 and 2022. The delay in their appointment has caused distress and uncertainty, and it is imperative to resolve this deadlock promptly," the Congress MP said in his notice. Tagore also sought the reinstatement of the "old recruitment system" as it was more effective than the newly launched Agnitpath scheme.

"The Agnipath scheme has led to a decline in military career interest and raised concerns about fairness and attractiveness for recruits. We propose reinstating the old recruitment system, which was more effective and did not leave thousands in limbo, ensuring a smoother transition for aspirants into the armed forces," he stated in his notice. The Agnipath program is a recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the Armed Forces. The youth selected under this scheme are known as Agniveers.

Under the Agnipath scheme, the Agniveers will be enrolled in the Forces under respective Service Acts for a period of four years. They would form a distinct rank in the Armed Forces, different from any other existing ranks. Upon the completion of four years of service, based on organisational requirements and policies promulgated by the Armed Forces from time to time, Agniveers will be offered an opportunity to apply for permanent enrolment in the Armed Forces. Up to 25 per cent of each specific batch of Agniveers will be enrolled in a regular cadre of the Armed Forces, the Defence Ministry said in a release.

Earlier in December, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Pande said that the introduction of the Agnipath scheme has been a path-breaking manpower intake and management methodology that will ensure induction of youthful profile and bring more technologically adapted and oriented soldiers into all ranks and files of the forces. (ANI)

