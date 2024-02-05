Kerala budget 2024-25 shows lack of awareness about reality: Cong-led UDF opposition

Left Menu

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-02-2024 12:28 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 12:28 IST
The Congress-led UDF opposition on Monday severely criticised the ruling Left government's budget for the fiscal 2024-25, saying announcements made in it show lack of awareness about the reality.

Speaking to the media after the budget was presented by state Finance Minister K N Balagopal, Leader of Opposition in the assembly V D Satheesan said that the budget document was used for making political criticism and announcements.

He also questioned how the public will have any confidence in this year's budget as the government only spent around 55 per cent of the planned expenditure for the financial year 2023-24 which is about to end in a couple of months.

Satheesan also referred to the Rs 10 hike in rubber support price announced in the budget and said that it ''amounts to making fun of the rubber cultivators''.

He said that the Left front had promised to increase the rubber support price to Rs 250 if it came to power.

Balagopal, during the budget presentation, said that the support price was being hiked from Rs 170 to Rs 180 despite the financial limitations of the state.

He also blamed the Centre for not accepting the state's request to hike the price to Rs 250.

