Myanmar: Military’s ‘campaign of violence’ must end, UN chief says on anniversary of coup
UN News | Updated: 05-02-2024 13:58 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 13:58 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tensions simmering in the South China Sea and violence in Myanmar as Laos takes over ASEAN chair
Myanmar junta sends ministry bureaucrat to ASEAN meeting in Laos
With generals barred, Myanmar junta sends bureaucrat to ASEAN meeting
ASEAN foreign ministers back 'Myanmar-owned and led' solution to crisis
ASEAN foreign ministers back 'Myanmar-owned and led' solution to crisis