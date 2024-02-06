Biden says he is concerned about King Charles, will call him later
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he was concerned about King Charles' cancer diagnosis and planned to call him later.
"I am concerned about him," Biden said when asked about the diagnosis during a visit to Las Vegas. He said he had just heard about the king's cancer diagnosis.
