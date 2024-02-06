"Does this mean the EVM is set?": RJD's Manoj Jha after PM Modi says BJP will win over 370 seats in LS polls

Rashtriya Janata Dal Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha on Tuesday said that by giving the exact number of seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party will win in the upcoming Parliamentary elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the doubts over the functioning of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). "If he (PM Modi) is saying that BJP will get 370 (seats in Lok Sabha elections) and NDA will be 400 plus. Does this mean the EVM is set?" the leader of RJD, an ally of the opposition's INDIA bloc, said.

He said, "You are the Prime Minister of the country, you should have said that we will return with a thumping majority. (But) when you specify the exact numbers, doubts arise." Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha.

During his speech, PM Modi said that the third term of his government is not far and this time the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win 400 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party, individually will get 370 seats, a play on the now defunct Article 370. "A Ram Temple of Lord Ram was built which will continue to give new energy to the great tradition of India. Now the third term of our government is not far. Maximum 100 days left. The whole country is saying that 'Abki baar 400 paar'. I don't go into numbers but I can see the mood of the country. It will make the NDA cross 400 and BJP will get 370 seats," PM Modi said.

"We all saw the abolition of 370. Article 370 was abolished before the eyes of these many MPs and with the power of their votes. Nari Shakti Adhiniyam became law in the second term. From Space to the Olympics, there is an echo of the power of women's empowerment. People have seen the projects that were pending for years being completed," he added. Responding to this, Jha said, "If you are dreaming of 370 seats even after not fulfilling your promise, then I think our democracy is not in a good condition."

"In 2014, you had come (to power) on the promise of 2 crore employment per year, today it should have been 20 crore, now out of those 20 crore, have you given employment to even 20 lakh?" the RJD MP asked hitting out at the Centre further. (ANI)

