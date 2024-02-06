Dictatorship can't be an option, 'saffron storm' will uproot it: Uddhav
Some people have questions about the opposition INDIA alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA, but where is the option, Thackeray said addressing the people from Marathwada who joined his party.Dictatorship cannot be an option and it should be uprooted, he added.Thackeray claimed that many Bharatiya Janata Party BJP workers and people from the Muslim community were joining his party.Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Shiv Sena UBT leader said there is no relation between Mann ki Baat and Jan ki Baat.
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday claimed that Maharashtra will decide the direction of the country and a ''saffron storm will hit Delhi and uproot the dictatorship.'' Addressing the party workers at his residence 'Matoshri' in Mumbai, the former state chief minister said ''dictatorship cannot be an option'' and it should be uprooted.
Maharashtra will decide the direction of the country which will be to overthrow dictatorship, he said.
''A saffron storm will hit Delhi and uproot the dictatorship. Some people have questions about the opposition INDIA alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), but where is the option,'' Thackeray said addressing the people from Marathwada who joined his party.
''Dictatorship cannot be an option and it should be uprooted,'' he added.
Thackeray claimed that many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and people from the Muslim community were joining his party.
Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said there is no relation between ''Mann ki Baat'' and ''Jan ki Baat''. 'Mann ki Baat' is a radio show addressed by PM Modi every month.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
SC notice to Maha CM Shinde, MLAs on Thackeray group's plea against Speaker's order
Ram temple consecration: Muslim woman names newborn son Ram Rahim
SC issues notice on Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against Speaker's order declaring CM Eknath Shinde-led bloc as ‘real’ Shiv Sena.
Ram temple consecration: Muslim woman names newborn son Ram Rahim
Lives on due to his unyielding dedication to his ideals: PM on Bal Thackeray birth anniversary