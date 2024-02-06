Left Menu

Dictatorship can't be an option, 'saffron storm' will uproot it: Uddhav

Some people have questions about the opposition INDIA alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA, but where is the option, Thackeray said addressing the people from Marathwada who joined his party.Dictatorship cannot be an option and it should be uprooted, he added.Thackeray claimed that many Bharatiya Janata Party BJP workers and people from the Muslim community were joining his party.Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Shiv Sena UBT leader said there is no relation between Mann ki Baat and Jan ki Baat.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-02-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 14:03 IST
Dictatorship can't be an option, 'saffron storm' will uproot it: Uddhav
Uddhav Thackeray (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday claimed that Maharashtra will decide the direction of the country and a ''saffron storm will hit Delhi and uproot the dictatorship.'' Addressing the party workers at his residence 'Matoshri' in Mumbai, the former state chief minister said ''dictatorship cannot be an option'' and it should be uprooted.

Maharashtra will decide the direction of the country which will be to overthrow dictatorship, he said.

''A saffron storm will hit Delhi and uproot the dictatorship. Some people have questions about the opposition INDIA alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), but where is the option,'' Thackeray said addressing the people from Marathwada who joined his party.

''Dictatorship cannot be an option and it should be uprooted,'' he added.

Thackeray claimed that many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and people from the Muslim community were joining his party.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said there is no relation between ''Mann ki Baat'' and ''Jan ki Baat''. 'Mann ki Baat' is a radio show addressed by PM Modi every month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024