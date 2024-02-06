Left Menu

PM Modi unveils projects worth over Rs 1330 crore in Goa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday participated in 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Goa 2047' programme and inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 1330 crore

ANI | Updated: 06-02-2024 16:08 IST
PM Modi unveils projects worth over Rs 1330 crore in Goa
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday participated in 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Goa 2047' programme and inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 1330 crore. The Prime Minister inaugurated the permanent campus of the National Institute of Technology Goa to the nation.

The newly built-up campus has various facilities such as tutorial complex, departmental complex, seminar complex, administrative complex, hostels, health centre, staff quarters, amenity centre, sports ground and other utilities to cater to the needs of students, faculty and staff of the Institute, the Prime Minister Office stated. Prime Minister also dedicated the new campus of the National Institute of Watersports. The institute will introduce 28 tailor-made courses aimed at fostering the development of watersports and water rescue activities catering to both the public and the armed forces.

Prime Minister inaugurated a 100 TPD Integrated Waste Management Facility in South Goa. It has been designed for the scientific treatment of 60 TPD wet waste and 40 TPD dry waste, while also featuring a 500 KW solar power plant that generates surplus electricity, the PMO stated. Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for Passenger Ropeway, along with associated tourism activities, connecting Panaji and Reis Magos. The foundation stone for the construction of a 100 MLD Water Treatment Plant in South Goa will be laid by him.

He also distributed appointment orders to 1930 new government recruits across various departments under Rozgar Mela and handed over sanction letters to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

