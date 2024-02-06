"Verbal-vollies go on in Parliament but PM...": Congress' Pawan Khera on DMK MP remarks in Lok Sabha on MoS Murugan

New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI):While DMK MP TR Baalu's "unfit to be a minister" remark for Union Minister L Murugan during Question Hour in Lok Sabha triggered a controversy, Congress leader Pawan Khera said that such verbal volleys are completely normal in Parliament, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always failed to maintain dignity in his speeches. "Verbal volleys go on in Parliament. It is normal, but PM Modi has always failed to maintain the dignity that he should maintain in his speeches in Parliament," Khera said.

A huge ruckus broke out in the Lower House today after Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's Baalu called Union Minister of State Murugan 'unfit to be a minister', a remark that the Bharatiya Janata Party said is an insult to the entire Dalit community. The ruckus erupted when a discussion during Question Hour on damages caused by natural disasters was underway.

Baalu, an MP from Sriperumbudur, was speaking during the Question Hour on the issue and was interrupted by the Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and I&B, who also hails from Tamil Nadu. "Why do you interfere? Please sit down...What do you want? You are unfit to be a member of Parliament. You are unfit to be minister also," Baalu said.

Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Arjun Ram Meghwal objected to Baalu's remark and said that the DMK MP cannot call their colleague "unfit". "Sir, it is not right to call an SC minister unfit. This is an insult to a Dalit," Joshi said.

Following this, Baalu reiterated and said the minister is unfit to be in politics also. To this, Joshi said that the DMK MP had insulted the entire SC community. Meanwhile, reacting to the ED raids on Delhi CM Kejriwal's personal secretary residence, Congress leader Khera said, "As elections near, the BJP's nervousness is evident. If you (BJP) are self-confident about getting 370-400 seats, then you should not use such means."

The Enforcement Directorate had conducted searches at nearly 10 locations, including the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary, among others connected to the Aam Aadmi Party. According to sources the raids are part of a money laundering probe being conducted by the agency. (ANI)

